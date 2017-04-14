Fire destroys 2 storage sheds near Sugar Avenue - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Fire destroys 2 storage sheds near Sugar Avenue

Posted:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A fire broke out just after noon on Sugar Ave. in Billings Friday.

Fire investigators say at approximately 12:09 p.m., a fire was reported on Sugar Ave.

The fire happened right behind a house in a couple of storage sheds. Flames were seen bursting out of one of the sheds, and traffic could not get through because the road was blocked. Sixteen firefighters were at the scene trying to put out the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash says there was no way to get water at the scene, so shuttled water had to be used. He also said some of the items burned were old equipment parts and pieces, tires, and machinery.

Maridee Patterson witnessed the fire and explained what she saw.

"I live in this house and I heard this crackling sound and I looked out my window and flames were shooting up about 20 foot high outta that shed," Patterson said
Chief Rash said there were no injuries, and the sheds are considered a total loss.

