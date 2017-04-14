Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
    
Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.
    
In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ALSO ON KULR8.COM
Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight
Man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth
Video captures horse battling gator at Florida park
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Italian authorities diffuse American WWII bomb

    Italian authorities diffuse American WWII bomb

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:34:22 GMT
    Italian authorities defused an American bomb dating back to world war two Sunday morning. The ANM-65 bomb weighs about a thousand pounds. It took authorities a few hours to do the work. Roads in the area were closed during the operation. 
    Italian authorities defused an American bomb dating back to world war two Sunday morning. The ANM-65 bomb weighs about a thousand pounds. It took authorities a few hours to do the work. Roads in the area were closed during the operation. 

  • CBO delays analysis of latest health care bill

    CBO delays analysis of latest health care bill

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:11:25 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. 

  • Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:42:44 GMT

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:42:44 GMT

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

  • Billings Regional Landfill fire creates intense black smoke

    Billings Regional Landfill fire creates intense black smoke

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:05:10 GMT

    Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.

    Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.

  • One dead after Wyoming rollover

    One dead after Wyoming rollover

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:02:30 GMT

    Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover. 

    Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover. 

  • Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:36:42 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:15:51 GMT

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fire burning Billings Landfill

    Fire burning Billings Landfill

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:18:18 GMT
    KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com
    KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com