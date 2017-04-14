Measure seeking to define personhood dies in Senate

There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Here are the latest updates.
Here are the latest updates.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.