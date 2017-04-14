Firefighters work to snuff out fire on Sugar Avenue - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Firefighters work to snuff out fire on Sugar Avenue

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 400 block of Sugar Avenue just after noon Friday.

Fire crews had to shuttle water to the scene to fight back the flames that consumed two sheds on the property.

The fire was fueled by old equipment and tires at the scene.

Fire crews could not say specifically what started the fire and that the Fire Marshall will conduct a formal investigation. 

A witness on the scene told KULR-8 that a tractor was being used this morning to tear down one of the sheds.

