'The Last Jedi' teaser trailer delivers cryptic line

A teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi was released Friday.

The teaser was released the same day as the "Star Wars" 40-year anniversary convention.

While this is just a teaser, it is two minutes long and as exciting as ever for "Star Wars" fans.

There's plenty of explosions, the Millennium Falcon makes an appearance, and Luke Skywalker delivers an oh-so cryptic message.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is scheduled to come out Dec. 15.

Check out the trailer below.