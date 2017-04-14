Laid off Billings GE workers could get hired by Zoot

The Big Sky Economic Development Board approving Zoot's GE building purchase Thursday means jobs for former GE workers and Billings.

Zoot works to help financial institutions approve credit, service credit and automate their processes.

Nelson told us he's excited about the former GE employees that could come to Zoot, because of their experience.

"I believe that here in Billings we have a really good opportunity, because there's a whole group of people that already have the skills we need and training them into the way we do business, should be pretty straightforward," Chris Nelson, CEO of Zoot Enterprises, said.

Nelson says they will be looking for people with a technical background, business background and people who love working with customers and providing good service. Maintenance people, groundskeepers and cleaning crew will also be hired.

Nelson expects to hire around ten people by the end of this year, close to 25 by this time next year, and grow even more in the long-term.

Nelson says nearly all Zoot's revenue comes from out of state. So, they're bringing resources into Montana and spending most of it in the state, Nelson said.