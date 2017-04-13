The Montana Department of Transportation releases study findings - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

The Montana Department of Transportation releases study findings on Montana Ave

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Transportation releases its findings of a safety study done on Montana Avenue in September.

The Montana Department of Transportation held a meeting for the public and released its data regarding drivers, pedestrians, and traffic laws on Montana Avenue, between 18th and 27th streets.

Some of the issues found are confusing signage for pedestrians and drivers. Also, an overwhelming amount of vehicles speed on an average day and only 40% of pedestrians who are crossing the street are using the marked crossing designated for them. MDT is proposing to fix the issues for an estimated cost of 171,000 dollars. Traffic and safety engineer, Roy Peterson, explains why the traffic issues must be addressed.

"They felt like the traffic speeds were too high," said Peterson. "There's a lot of pedestrian traffic and they didn't feel like they were crossing safely so they just felt like something needs to be done to help make the corridor level more pedestrian friendly and more business friendly."Peterson says the next step would be to get documents written to secure funding for the project.

