Marketing your house as a vacation rental

Summer is coming soon and one way to make money in the summer in renting your home out as a vacation rental.

AAA Red Lodge Rentals told me many things attract people to rental homes, including location. Property Manager, Piney Hardiman says once you have a desirable location for people to stay, photogenic pictures are what closes the deal.



"We've found in our advertising, if the property photographs really well that's what attracts people that will come and stay with us," Piney Hardiman, AAA Red Lodge Rentals, Property Manager says.

Hardiman says properties that are pet friendly and have Wifi can slo help set you apart.

Blue Sky Cabins, Co-owner Kevin Luoma says renters like to stay in unique homes, or ones with a them, like this "Granite Cabin".



"Make them unique, very clean and very unique if possible," Kevin Luoma, Blue Sky Cabins, Co-Owner says. "People like to stay in something that's a littler bit different."





