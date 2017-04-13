Man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth

If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.
A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.
ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter report that Steve Whitmire has left his role as the voice behind the iconic Muppet. Whitmire has voiced the character since Muppets creator Jim Henson's death in 1990.
A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.
A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.
A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight as a federal appeals court on Wednesday questioned lawyers fighting about an animal's ability to hold a copyright to selfie photos.
The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a large wildfire burning on Fly Creek Road in Big Horn County. Briana Monte is reporting that firefighters are trucking in water. The flames appear to be contained. When you see news happening near you let us know by emailing reportit@kulr.com.
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
