MSUB's Cassinelli Leading the Charge for Hard Hitting Yellowjackets

To think, or not to think. That's the question as Cameron Cassinelli steps up to the plate. Luckily for her, the answer is simple: swing hard, and don't think too much.

"I just really work on attacking my pitch, and just taking advantage of that," said Cassinelli. "I just think swing hard when I'm in the box, and good things will happen."

"The thing with Cam is that she doesn't really think a lot," said Yellowjackets head coach Jessica Rayman. "She just gets up there, she sees her pitch, and like she said, she swings hard, and I love that about her."

Swinging hard is a strategy that has definitely worked out for Cameron this spring. She's tied for the conference lead with ten home runs, and sits second in the GNAC in RBI with 41. But it's her production under pressure that is really impressive, with 14 of her RBI coming with two outs.

"It's always an awesome feeling to have Cam up at the plate when you have two outs and runners in scoring position, or less than two outs because you know she's going to step up and get the job done," said Rayman. "She does well with the pressure situations."

"It's great, because once I get on base I don't have to worry about 'okay how am I going to move onto the next base?'" said Yellowjackets junior outfielder Heather Tracy. "Because I know they're going to do it for me. I don't have to force anything to happen."

"We just have a really good system of everyone getting around, and everyone hitting, and RBI for everyone," said Cassinelli. "It is really just flowing well."

With a little over three weeks left until the GNAC tournament, the Yellowjackets will need Cameron and company to continue to flow well, as they look for their second conference crown in the last three seasons.