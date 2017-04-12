Billings Police say students and teachers were in no danger afte - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Police say students and teachers were in no danger after rumored threat

BILLINGS, Mont. -

After Skyview students and parents voiced their concern over threats of a possible shooting, Billings Police and SD2 Superintendent Terry Bouck say it was only a rumor. 

Police Chief Rich St. John and Bouck addressed the issue in a meeting Wednesday morning. 

Billings police said they have determined the staff and students were never in any danger. 

St. John said there were two incidents this past week which sparked the rumor mill. 

According to St. John, a fight took place last week between a male and female student at Skyview. 

St. John said after the fight, rumors spread that one of the students was gong to come back to the school with a gun. However, St. John said this student did not have access to firearms. 

This incident lead to suspension and court hearings for disorderly conduct for both students involved. 

Then yesterday, St. John said police arrested three juveniles for stealing guns and ammunition.

But he said those juveniles were not Skyview students, and this incident was not related to the incident last week at Skyview, as rumors may have suggested.

Bouck also said each student has electronic badges that give them access to the school.

He says access can be denied for individual students at any time. 

