The challenges of a School Resource Officer

When rumors of possible threats to students and schools are heard, the school resource officers are often the first ones to know.

Officer Zorzakis said SRO's take everything they hear seriously; whether it's a rumor or even a third hand conversation.

Zorzakis said the number one priority is safety for both students and staff.

He said when something becomes know to either a teacher, student or an officer, it's investigated and followed up on so the appropriate action can be completed to handle the situation.

He said the most important part of his job is building relationships with students.

He said if there's a relationship, students trust them and feel safe with them in the building.

And in retrospect, he said he hopes they will help inform him of what's going on.