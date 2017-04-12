Walk MS: You are not alone

This year's Walk MS Billings is just two and a half weeks away.

Teams are still signing up and people are raising money to help the Multiple Sclerosis Society help those living with MS.

They're helping people like Lora Waid, who was diagnosed with MS in 1987.

Lora says when she was diagnosed, there wasn't a lot known about MS. She says what she did know was mostly self taught.

Lora says these days she's grateful for what the MS Society does for those living with MS. She says they help keep her mobile and active in the community. She says the walk shows those with MS they are not alone.

"To help others stay mobile. That's the main thing, is keep us mobile, keep us active in the community, keep us part of the community instead of being isolated and alone at home," Lora said.

Lora says it's heartwarming to see people come out to help those living with MS.

If you want to help, this year's walk is Saturday April 29, 2017.

Click here to learn more about the walk or to register for the walk.