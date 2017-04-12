Plowing the Beartooth Pass starts

It's another sign spring is here.

Montana Department of Transportation representatives say they started work this week.

MDT says they have about three to four crew members on the pass right now. Those crews are working on the roadway to get it ready for other vehicles. The big equipment is expected on the pass next week.

MDT clears 11.4 miles of the pass to the Montana-Wyoming line. The National Park Service will clear the rest of the road.

The pass typically opens to motorized traffic by memorial day weekend.