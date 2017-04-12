Montana's congressional election heats up: Political heavyweights plan to make stops

Montana's congressional election is heating up with at least one political heavyweight confirmed to hit the campaign trail in Montana.

Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has announced Donald J. Trump Jr. will join him on the campaign trail April 21 and 22. Gianforte says the first-son will join him at events in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman.

Tickets to the event cost $35 per person or $50 a couple and can be purchased on Gianforte's campaign website.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says he has offered to travel to Montana to help Democrat Rob Quist's campaign. Sanders says the stop would be part of a planned national tour with Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. No dates have been given for a proposed visit, but the tour is after Easter weekend and the details are still "being worked out."

Sanders has already endorsed Quist on his organization's website.

Montana's special election will take place May 25 to fill the vacant at-large seat held by Ryan Zinke, who is now the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.