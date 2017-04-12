Superintendent Bouck addresses rumors of threats made involving - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Superintendent Bouck addresses rumors of threats made involving Skyview student

Posted: Updated:

Superintendent of Billings Public Schools Terry Bouck calls rumors of a threat made involving a student at Skyview High School "unfounded."

Superintendent Bouck sent a statement Wednesday morning describing the investigation. He says the Billings Police Department, along with Skyview's student resource officer, took rumors of the threat seriously. After an investigation, police found the threat was unfounded.

Bouck explains an incident Tuesday night was thought be related to a threat earlier in the week, but Billings Police have determined the two events are not related. He says at no time this week have students or staff been in any immediate danger. 

The details have not been released pertaining to either of these events. Bouck will hold a press conference later Wednesday morning to address the incident.

Classes will carry on as normal today with usual start and end times.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Kid Correspondent Wanted

    Kid Correspondent Wanted

    Friday, July 14 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:48:56 GMT

    KULR-8 is looking for this year's kid correspondent to help review the rides, food, and activities at MontanaFair. 

    KULR-8 is looking for this year's kid correspondent to help review the rides, food, and activities at MontanaFair. 

  • 2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:20:10 GMT

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

  • Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:52:16 GMT

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:20:10 GMT

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

  • Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:52:16 GMT

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

  • Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:28:51 GMT

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:48:49 GMT

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

  • Photos: Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway

    Photos: Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:56:17 GMT
    Courtesy: Oregon State PoliceCourtesy: Oregon State Police

    A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

    A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder that parents should be aware of

    Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder that parents should be aware of

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 10:31:54 GMT

    A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate. 

    A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate. 

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...