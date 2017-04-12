Superintendent Bouck addresses rumors of threats made involving Skyview student

Superintendent of Billings Public Schools Terry Bouck calls rumors of a threat made involving a student at Skyview High School "unfounded."

Superintendent Bouck sent a statement Wednesday morning describing the investigation. He says the Billings Police Department, along with Skyview's student resource officer, took rumors of the threat seriously. After an investigation, police found the threat was unfounded.

Bouck explains an incident Tuesday night was thought be related to a threat earlier in the week, but Billings Police have determined the two events are not related. He says at no time this week have students or staff been in any immediate danger.

The details have not been released pertaining to either of these events. Bouck will hold a press conference later Wednesday morning to address the incident.

Classes will carry on as normal today with usual start and end times.