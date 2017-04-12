Current barking dog ordinance to change in Billings?

A dog's bark: It may not be a big deal to owners, but it could cost them in the wallet.

The Billings Animal Control Board reviewed the city's 13-year-old barking dog ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night to address what changes, if any, can help residents deal with neighbors' obnoxious barking dogs.

Billings Animal Control supervisor Tom Stinchfield says the current noisy animal ordinance has three steps.

First, the person issues the complaint to animal control, which sends a letter to the dog's owner. If the barking continues, animal control talks to the owner in person and the person issuing the complaint keeps a log of the barking.

Lastly, if barking still continues, the dog owner is issued a municipal infraction citation for $110.

Dog owner Josh Daniels says he thinks the current dog barking ordinance is reasonable.

Christine Ann Seavy, however, says her neighbors have loud, barking dogs and she would like to see change. She says she doesn't think the $110 fine makes a difference and believes the citation should be $250-$300.

Seavy says the dogs in the apartment below her sometimes bark for hours, causing a chain reaction of other barking dogs. She says this makes her lose sleep and makes it hard to watch TV.

It's now up to the Billings City Council to make any changes to the current ordinance. City ordinances pertaining to pets have previously taken years to change, including the Pets in Park Ordinance to address rules on pets in city parks. It took supporters at least two years to get the ball rolling on changing the ordinance.