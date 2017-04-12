Wyoming man donates bikes for those in need

Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
Each year, thousands of fans and athletes make their way to Billings from across the state to compete in the annual Big Sky State Games.
It's camping and backing packing season in Montana and the US Forest Service in Red Lodge says many people are making common mistakes.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.
When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.
During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question. Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...
Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.
If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.
Native American tribes, clans and leaders from seven states and Canada say the U.S. government's recent decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area violates their religious freedom.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
