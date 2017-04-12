Wyoming man donates bikes for those in need

A Cody man is playing Santa in April. Richard Perkins repairs and delivers hundreds of free bicycles to kids and adults. He gives the bikes to people in communities all over Northwest Wyoming, and as far away as Billings and Riverton.

Since early March, Richard Perkins has been repairing bicycles day and night. He says he’s repaired and given away 280 bikes so far.

When asked why, he said, “I do it for the kids.”

Perkins said he knows what it’s like to go without.

He explained, “My dad left me when I was younger, and I didn’t have a dad. I had to work on my own bikes and build bikes for my sisters and brothers. It’s all about the kids is the reason I got into the project.”

But, it’s not only about the kids. Perkins gave the first bike to an adult who can’t drive.

Lauralynn McEndree said, “I have brain tumors that cause a lot of seizures so I have to ride a bike to work.”

McEndree’s bike was stolen from in front of the store where she works. She went online to vent her frustration.

She said she wrote, “I’m working to take care of my kids. I’m sick, I can’t drive. I hope you’re happy with yourself, whoever took my bike.”

Then, she got a message from Perkins.

It said, “I have a bike for you.”

The bike Perkins gave Lauralynn was his own. But, he was so happy about giving, he decided to keep on doing it. Now, he repairs bikes for kids and adults in Cody, and beyond. His 6 year old granddaughter Talisha likes to help.

He told her, “This one’s going to a gal named Crystal. This one’s going all the way to Riverton.”

His wife watches him work, and their bank account decline to pay for the parts. She said she’s okay with it.

Sherrie said, “I’m thankful that he does help children to get a bike that otherwise couldn’t have one.”

On Tuesday, Perkins delivered a pickup truck load of bikes to the Youth Clubs of Park County Cody Club.

The executive director of the organization, Tina Bernard said, “I think it’s a great thing. These kids don’t have bikes and now they’re going to have bikes.”

Each child got to choose their favorite bicycle, and take it for a ride. One little girl was inspired to pay it forward.

Sheila LeBlanc said, “Mattie hurt her arm so I’m just helping her on her bike.”

And Perkins gets all the pay he needs. He watched the kids ride, and said, “I love it. It’s just awesome. This is what it’s all about.”

Perkins said he gets the broken bikes from all over Wyoming. He gets donations from the community to help buy the parts.