Lieba found guilty on all counts in rape of Poplar girl

After only 27 minutes of deliberation Tuesday evening, jurors reached a unanimous verdict of guilty for 21-yr-old John Lieba on all felony charges including kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a minor.

On February 26th, 2016 a 4-yr-old girl from Wolf Point was kidnapped and witnesses, including two other young children, claimed Lieba grabbed the girl. The following day, Lieba was found and taken into custody. He did not immediately disclose the child's whereabouts and told police he did not know anything about the situation. After giving some clues of where she might be, police found the girl the following day after canine units were able to find her scent.

After pleading not guilty in June 2016, Lieba claimed he had no recollection of the incident.

A medical examiner from Billings who took stand in Tuesday's trial reported that this had been the most traumatic exam she had ever seen in more than 100 cases. Sentencing will be held on August 3rd at 11 am at the Missouri River Federal Court House in Great Falls.