Columbus Fire Department seeking safety levy - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Columbus Fire Department seeking safety levy

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Mont. -

The Columbus Fire Department is asking for a safety levy to be able to keep all six career staff members.

Without the money, Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger said they will lose four of those six staff members. He said the career staff are paramedics and there is a difference between paramedics and EMT's.

Currently, the Columbus Fire Rescue Department receives funding through a federal grant. If the safety levy does not pass, they cannot ask for another one so they will have to cut back on paid staff.

The other members of the department are all volunteers. Only some of them are medically trained.

Sue Ivankovitch is a physicians assistant at Stillwater Billings Clinic and said volunteers are a wonderful thing, but they can only do so much when it comes to an emergency.

She said paramedics often provide life-saving measures at the scene of a call and EMT's cannot always do this.

Cowger said in 2016, there were 713 calls for service, which almost doubles the 405 calls in 2010. He said losing four paramedics could make wait times longer for emergency calls.

The ballots are mail-in and will be sent out Wednesday. They are due on may 2nd.

  • LocalMore>>

  • 2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:20:10 GMT

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

    Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

  • Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:52:16 GMT

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:48:49 GMT

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:25:44 GMT

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

  • Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:28:51 GMT

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

  • Photos: Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway

    Photos: Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:56:17 GMT
    Courtesy: Oregon State PoliceCourtesy: Oregon State Police

    A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

    A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

  • Lockwood Little League Champions Eye Regionals, Seek Community's Help Getting To California

    Lockwood Little League Champions Eye Regionals, Seek Community's Help Getting To California

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:15:00 GMT

    It's a Cinderella story, and this local sports team needs our help getting to the ball.  The Lockwood Senior Little League Team played hard and won 

    It's a Cinderella story, and this local sports team needs our help getting to the ball.  The Lockwood Senior Little League Team played hard and won 

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

    Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:09:51 GMT

    A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.

    A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.

  • "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:54:59 GMT

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.