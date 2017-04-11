A first for MT avalanche tracking center

This year saw a first for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

Center representatives say this is the first year in the 27 years of issuing avalanche advisories for Montana they've issued an extreme avalanche danger warning.

In their avalanche summary released on Tuesday the GNFAC states it issued the extreme danger on February 11th for the Cooke City area.

Also in the report, they say there was one death from an avalanche this season. That happened in December when a skier outside Cooke City died.

They say there were also several close calls.