The rights of airlines and passengers

A man's refusal to give up his seat on an overbooked United Airlines flight leads to a disturbing scene shared across social media.

Before you buy a plane ticket, airlines like united say you're required to read and agree to the "Contract of Carriage". When you a check box that you agree, you give them the right to remove you from a flight for any reason.

United Airlines, spokesperson, Maddie King told us United had Express Crew members that needed to be on Sunday's 3411 Chicago to Louisville flight to keep another flight from canceling.

King says they asked for volunteers and offered compensation, but no one voluntarily gave up their seat.

The video you're looking shows security dragging the man off the plane that refused to give up his seat.

United's contract of carriage says, no one will be denied boarding an oversold flight against their will, until after united personnel have asked for volunteers.

The airlines decides compensation the volunteers will be given. if there are not enough volunteers, passengers may be denied boarding.

AAA Mountain West, Vice President, Denice Harris says typically airlines bump passengers who board the plane the latest.