Billings Fire Department responds to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews say one person was in the house on the 1000 block of Howard Ave.

Billings Fire says the person was able to safely escape the home and the fire is now out.

According to Billings Fire Department, there was a report of a verbal disturbance at the home moments before the fire was reported.

Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department investigators are still determining what caused the fire.