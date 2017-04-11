New 911 Center to accommodate more dispatchers on duty - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A new 911 Center being built in Downtown Billings aims to increase the minimum number of on-duty-911 operators who serve a population of roughly 160,000 people. 

KULR-8 spoke with local dispatchers to bring you the people picking up our emergency calls, and how a new facility will help them serve a population of roughly 160,000 people. 

