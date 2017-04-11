Driver in crash with motorcycles faces felony charges - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Driver in crash with motorcycles faces felony charges

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: The driver of the car involved in a crash in Billings Monday night is facing three felony charges.

33-year-old Brycen Benjamin Deines is facing three counts of criminal endangerment. He's expected to be formally charged later this week.

Court documents state Deines has two prior DUI convictions. One in February 2014, the other in September 2014.

The documents also state the three motorcyclists were taken to the hospital for their injuries and are also suspected of DUI.

Billings police say they are still investigating the crash.

A car collides with three motorcycles just after 8 Monday night, sending two to the hospital. 

Lt. Brian Korell with the Billings Police Department said a red Subaru was traveling northbound across 1st St. West when it collided with three motorcycles traveling westbound. Korell said the car failed to yield to the motorcyclists, but the motorcyclists were also speeding. 

Two of the motorcyclists were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Korell said the driver of the car was taken to the DUI Processing Center. 

Korell said typically, the car who failed to yield would be at fault, but because the motorcyclists were speeding, they may also assume fault. 

Korell said the accident is still under investigation. 

The condition of the two motorcyclists is not yet known. 

