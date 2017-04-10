MSUB's Tracy Eyes .500 Batting Average for Yellowjackets - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MSUB's Tracy Eyes .500 Batting Average for Yellowjackets

In baseball the magic number for batting average is .300. In softball, however, players set their sights even higher, in this case much higher, for MSU Billings Heather Tracy, who currently sits at .481. Just 19 points away from an astronomical .500 average.

Do you want to hit .500 next year?

"I mean I want to hit .500 this year," said Heather. "I'm trying to get there. No, I'm just concentrating on my job, and my job is to get on base."

And Heather does her job very well. With her average, nearly one out of every two at bats the Yellowjackets outfielder on is reaching first base safely. She's currently tied for fourth in all of the NCAA DII with 65 hits. And as her confidence grows, so does her teammates.

"The confidence is there for both of us," said MSUB junior first baseman Cameron Cassinelli. "Heather knows that she's going to get on base, and I just know that when Heather is on second that I'm going to hit her in."
 
"I just go up there, try to get my job done," said Heather. "Try to improve myself every game, every at bat. And so that's what I concentrate on."

That concentration, though, doesn't come without it's moments of frustration. As much as Heather is happy to just get a single to get on base, she's still competitive, and is always looking for that big hit.

"It was against Saint Martins I hit this one that was right at the fence, and I was real upset," said Heather. "I was like 'come one.' And so the next one I was so mad I swung real hard, and I swung so hard I actually launched one out. And I was like 'well, oops!'"

"She makes the adjustments that she needs to without being told," said MSUB head coach Jessica Rayman. "She's really smart about situational hitting, and does a really good job of that. And I think that's why she's been so successful this year."

Heather Tracy's success is a coach's dream. She's smart at the plate, gets lots of hits, and can still take you deep. All of this from a former walk on no less.

