Lockwood School District requests taxpayers to say yes to a levy

The Lockwood School District is asking its taxpayers to say yes to a levy so students aren't affected.

The Lockwood School District wants to put a levy increase of approximately $280,000 on the upcoming ballot. According to superintendent Tobin Novasio, the amount they are asking for would make up for a budget decrease, due to the loss in students this year and last year, and an expected increase in this year's employee health insurance. He says the first year student decrease is attributed to the slow down in the Bakken and the second year, the kindergarten class was smaller.

Novasio says the general fund has only gone up 1.4% since 2010. If the levy is approved, the tax increase will go up $15.00 for each $100,000 household.

"At this point, because of the drop in enrollment, we're looking at some cuts and so we felt it was our duty to take it out to the community and find out if they would support more taxes in lieu of those cuts and so, again, it's really a community decision on what's best for the community," said Novasio.

Novasio says if the levy does not pass, the school district will have to make some tough decisions and decide on what to cut, based on the impact it will have on its students.