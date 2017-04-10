Montana lawmakers seek to change fracking disclosure rules - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana lawmakers seek to change fracking disclosure rules

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Legislature is one vote away from passing a bill to change the disclosure requirements for chemicals used in energy production.
    
The measure passed an initial House vote 70-30 on Monday. It faces a final vote before it goes to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.
    
A pending lawsuit is challenging the current Montana rule that allows companies to conceal the ingredients of chemicals they use during hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
    
The bill would require energy companies to disclose the chemicals they use to the Montana Oil and Gas Conservation Board.
    
The companies would be able to request the board keep confidential the chemicals they consider to be trade secrets, and only a court could order their public disclosure.
    
Republican Sen. Tom Richmond of Billings says the measure is based on a Wyoming model.

