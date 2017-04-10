Montana lawmakers seek to change fracking disclosure rules

Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.
During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question. Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.
Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents.
If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.
When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.
It's a Cinderella story, and this local sports team needs our help getting to the ball. The Lockwood Senior Little League Team played hard and won
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
