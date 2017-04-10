Maryland Zoo's 2 grizzly bear cubs get names: Nova and Nita - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Maryland Zoo's 2 grizzly bear cubs get names: Nova and Nita

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore now has names for its two grizzly bear cubs that came to the zoo from Montana.
    
The zoo says in a statement that the orphaned bear sisters are now Nova and Nita. The zoo says Nova is a Native American word that means "chasing butterflies" while Nita means "bear." Over 6,000 people voted on the bears' names.
   
The bears were found last year trying to survive in the wild without their mother and they were captured after it was clear one cub was failing. A veterinarian discovered that the smaller of the cubs had been shot and it was treated. The cubs' mother was later found with shotgun wounds to her face and was euthanized.
    
The cubs arrived at the Maryland Zoo in December.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:54:59 GMT

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

  • More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:06:55 GMT
    Photo: KULR/Penny PrestonPhoto: KULR/Penny Preston

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

  • If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:35:07 GMT

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

    •   

  • Most Popular