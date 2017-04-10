Billings groups working to stop growing child abuse problem in Yellowstone County

April is national Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month.

While incidences of child abuse and neglect are on the rise in the treasure state, there are two Billings groups working to combat the problem in Montana.

The Family Tree Center and Breakfast Exchange Club want each of them to experience a happy and Healthy Childhood.

According to the Montana Child and Family Services Division, child abuse and neglect cases have more than doubled in the state in the last two years.

The department says there has been 300 more abuse cases in Yellowstone county in the last two years.

Family Tree Center, Executive Director, Stacy Dreessen says all Montana communities are impacted.

"Abuse knows no boundaries. there's no income levels, there's no types of families, abuse knows no boundaries. anyone can be abused or neglected," Dreessen said.

Dressen says they see victims in Montana from all types of abuse including, physical, verbal, emotional, and sexual.

She says the Family Tree Center wants to stop child abuse before it happens, instead of children having to deal with the aftermath for the rest of their lives.

The Family Tree Center encourages everyone to wear blue on Mondays in April to show support for child abuse prevention.