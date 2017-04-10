Discover The Dinosaurs Joke Contest!

Discover The Dinosaurs UNLEASHED!!! is coming to the MetraPark Expo Center on April 29th & 30th! Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth and experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby Apatosaurus, take an exciting spin in the Jurassic Jeeps at the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more. Parents and kids can test their skills playing an all-new mini golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt as they explore the exhibit and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!
To win a family 5-pack of tickets to this amazing family event all you need to do is fill out the registration form below and tell us your best Dinosaur joke! It could be a knock-knock joke, a one-liner or any other type of joke! Our grand prize winning joke will be selected on Thursday, April 27th! So, sign up now and make us laugh with YOUR best Dino joke today! If you are having trouble viewing the registration form below, please e-mail us your name, age, phone number and joke to promotions@kulr.com.
Want to purchase tickets? Visit the MetraPark box office (308 6th Avenue North, Billings), go to MetraPark.com or call 800-366-8538 today for availability and pricing information today!
RULES:
Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 4/27/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by Discover The Dinosaurs.
