J.B. Mauney Saves Best for Last, Takes Billings PBR

Two time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney vaulted up seven spots from No. 10 to No. 3 in the world standings with a win in Billings. The win was the first this season for Mauney, who went 4-for-4 over three days at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

Coming in second was Shane Proctor, who also went 4-for-4 this weekend in Billings, followed by Cody Teel in third place.

Pearl Harbor was named the Bull of the Event after scoring a career high 47.5 while bucking off Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett in the championship round, which was the highest score by a bull since May, 2016.

Triplett finished seventh overall, while Jess Lockwood, 2016's Billings champion, finished in a tie for 18th.

