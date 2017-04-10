J.B. Mauney Saves Best for Last, Takes Billings PBR

Hometown hero Josh Huestis returned to his stomping grounds of CMR High School Monday afternoon, and even after one day of his youth camp, the kids are already learning a ton.
Hometown hero Josh Huestis returned to his stomping grounds of CMR High School Monday afternoon, and even after one day of his youth camp, the kids are already learning a ton.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.
For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.
Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.
Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.
MIAMI (AP) - A new-look All-Star Game ended with an old-time score. Robinson Cano homered off Cubs closer Wade Davis leading off the 10th inning and the American League beat the National League 2-1 Tuesday night in an All-Star Game dominated by this era's flame-throwers, rather than its standout sluggers.
MIAMI (AP) - A new-look All-Star Game ended with an old-time score. Robinson Cano homered off Cubs closer Wade Davis leading off the 10th inning and the American League beat the National League 2-1 Tuesday night in an All-Star Game dominated by this era's flame-throwers, rather than its standout sluggers.
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.