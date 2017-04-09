Guilherme Marchi makes history with 600 career rides; round 2 of Stanley Performance in Action Invitational

Guilherme Marchi made history Saturday night in Billings by becoming the first ever professional bull rider to achieve 600 career rides. The 34-year-old rode 8 on bull Shocker in round 2 of the PBR Stanley Performance in Action Invitational in Rimrock Auto Arena.

"I had dreams to come to the United States, and my dream came true," Marchi said emotionally following his ride. "No matter where you're from, I take my hat off to all you guys. I love you guys."

Watch Marchi's record ride and other professional bull riders in action in the attached video.

Also showing strong Saturday: Montana's own Matt Triplett. The Columbia Falls native qualified on bull Buffalo Jump, but after earning a reride, Triplett hopped on his second bull and outdid his first ride to take the top score of the night with an 88.25.

Last but not least in round 2 action was fellow Montana product Jess Lockwood. Lockwood rode bull Too Sooth for 8 and earned a score of 83.50.

Join us for coverage of the exciting final round of the PBR Stanley Performance in Action Invitational Sunday starting at 5 p.m.