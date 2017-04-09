Guilherme Marchi makes history with 600 career rides; round 2 of Stanley Performance in Action Invitational

Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Hometown hero Josh Huestis returned to his stomping grounds of CMR High School Monday afternoon, and even after one day of his youth camp, the kids are already learning a ton.
Hometown hero Josh Huestis returned to his stomping grounds of CMR High School Monday afternoon, and even after one day of his youth camp, the kids are already learning a ton.
For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.
For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.
Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.
Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.
A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.