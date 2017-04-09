Guilherme Marchi makes history with 600 career rides; round 2 of - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Guilherme Marchi makes history with 600 career rides; round 2 of Stanley Performance in Action Invitational

Posted: Updated:

Guilherme Marchi made history Saturday night in Billings by becoming the first ever professional bull rider to achieve 600 career rides. The 34-year-old rode 8 on bull Shocker in round 2 of the PBR Stanley Performance in Action Invitational in Rimrock Auto Arena.

"I had dreams to come to the United States, and my dream came true," Marchi said emotionally following his ride. "No matter where you're from, I take my hat off to all you guys. I love you guys."

Watch Marchi's record ride and other professional bull riders in action in the attached video.

Also showing strong Saturday: Montana's own Matt Triplett. The Columbia Falls native qualified on bull Buffalo Jump, but after earning a reride, Triplett hopped on his second bull and outdid his first ride to take the top score of the night with an 88.25.

Last but not least in round 2 action was fellow Montana product Jess Lockwood. Lockwood rode bull Too Sooth for 8 and earned a score of 83.50.

Join us for coverage of the exciting final round of the PBR Stanley Performance in Action Invitational Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Indians begin three-game series against Canadians on WednesdayIndians begin three-game series against Canadians on Wednesday

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

  • Mustangs' Jeter Downs Hopes to Live up to Namesake

    Mustangs' Jeter Downs Hopes to Live up to Namesake

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-07-11 04:54:51 GMT

    Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.

    Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.

  • Former Spokane Chiefs star Tyler Johnson re-signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

    Former Spokane Chiefs star Tyler Johnson re-signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

    Courtesy: Tampa Bay LightningCourtesy: Tampa Bay Lightning

    TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.

    TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.

    •   