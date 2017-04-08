ZooMontana holds annual 'EggStravaganZoo'

An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.