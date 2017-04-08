New middle school offers guided tour to public

Ben Steele middle school has a lot more work to do before it's grand opening, but that didn't stop the school district from showing the public what's in store for it's future students. Superintendent Terry Bouck said Ben Steele middle school will be great for this community as a whole, specifically, the West End.

He said the project is currently under budget with construction and ahead of time and 91% of the work done on this school is local. Bouck also said in addition to the middle school on this site, construction for a future elementary school has already been planned. He says wiring and plumbing has already been installed for the elementary.



"I think, first of all, it means a sense of pride. I think it's a sense of making sure that our kids get the best education possible and that we create an atmosphere that's gonna develop students that can go to two or four year colleges or go right into the job market," said Bouck.

Ben Steele middle school is expected to open for the 2017-2018 school year.