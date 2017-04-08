Early morning Miles City fire causes $60,000 of damage

A fire causes about $60,000 worth of damage in an early morning fire in Miles City according to a Miles City Fire and Rescue press release.

Just before 6 this morning, crews responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of South Center. Batallion Chief Branden Stevens said everyone had exited the house and crews were able to contain the fire.

Custer County Fire also responded to the call.

Stevens says as of now, the fire is ruled as accidental.