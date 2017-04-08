Trump tells Congress Syria strikes were 'vital'

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.

A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...