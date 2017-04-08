Trump tells Congress Syria strikes were 'vital'

Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
Police have arrested the driver who they believe struck a bicyclist on Tennessee's Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.
Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life?
It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.
Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests. three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) - Iraq's state TV says the country's prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over the Islamic State group in the more than eight-month old operation to drive the militants from the city.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.
United Airlines has apologized to a Hawaii teacher who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son on her lap for three-and-a-half hours after an employee gave the toddler's purchased seat to a standby passenger.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
