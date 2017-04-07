Crime victim advocates recognized during Crime Victims' Rights W - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Crime victim advocates recognized during Crime Victims' Rights Week

BILLINGS, Mont. -

On Friday those who help crime victims gathered to acknowledge what victims go through and they honored those who help them.

April 2 through April 8 is National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Local, State and Federal agencies, along with organizations who help crime victims in our area met at the Billings Public Library.

Angie Fox helps coordinate victims and witnesses for the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office.

Fox says her job has a lot of ups and downs, but she likes being able to help people.

"I feel good about what I do I guess and I feel like I get the opportunity to help people on a day to day basis and that's really important to me it's always what I wanted to do," Fox says.

During the luncheon, several victims' rights workers and law enforcement agents were recognized for their work with victims.

