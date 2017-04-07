Parents charged in connection to Hardin toddler's death

The parents of a Hardin toddler have been arrested and charged in connection to the little girl's death.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Michael Fuss said they arrested 23-year-old Dana Redding Jr. and 21-year-old Kevannah Grace George on Wednesday. Undersheriff Fuss says both suspects gave statements to investigators.

He says the investigation revealed the toddler had been beaten severely in recent days at the parents' home. He says the investigation also revealed the toddler was beaten with an object, creating major bruising and other injuries enough to cause the child's death.

Court documents state during a search of the home sheets with blood on them and drug paraphernalia was seized. The documents go on to state the toddler's death was caused by either blunt force trauma or organ failure from abusive physical contact.

Also in the documents, it states the toddler's 3-year-old brother told federal investigators that “Daddy” hurt his sister.

Redding Jr. is charged with Deliberate Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Assault with a Weapon. George is charged with Criminal Child Endangerment.

Redding Jr.'s bond is set at $1 million and George's is currently set at $50,000.