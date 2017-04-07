Prosecutors: Teacher's killer should remain in prison

18th stop...Missoula
In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.
This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
More than 100 artists, community groups and food vendors participated in the Yellowstone Art Museums 39th annual Summerfair.
Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
