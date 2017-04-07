Mother honors daughter's last wish by helping families affected by childhood cancer

Cassandra Lorenz passed away from muscle cancer when she was 17. Now, her mother Tina is helping as many children with cancer as possible, like one-year-old Conor Wheatcroft.

Eric Wheatcroft says he and his wife were devastated when they were told their son has cancer-"tumors" and "seeding" in both eyes.

"Oh, it's devastating. no one wants a family member with cancer, and certainly an eleventh month old. childhood cancer, it's tough," Eric Wheatcroft, Conor's Father says.

Eric says Tina Lorenz found out about their story and has been helping their family with travel expenses, though her charity, Cassie's gifts of love.

He says it's not just the financial support that has helped his family, it's been having another parent to talk to that understands what you're going through.

The Wheatcroft family plans on attending "Cassie's Gifts of Love","Run for Love" 5K on Saturday to help other families who have children with cancer.

If you would like to help Conor you can go to "The Come Together for Conor" Go Fund Me Page, at: https://www.gofundme.com/come-together-for-conor