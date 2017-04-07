Gov. Bullock issues amendatory veto to allow special election to be held by mail

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) - Iraq's state TV says the country's prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over the Islamic State group in the more than eight-month old operation to drive the militants from the city.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
More than 100 artists, community groups and food vendors participated in the Yellowstone Art Museums 39th annual Summerfair.
Sports cars, suds, and selfies are all part of the fight to cure Alzheimer's. SYNERGY HomeCare of Billings hosted a car wash today to raise money for Alzheimer's.
The 2017 Relay For Life Event of Yellowstone County ended Saturday morning. According to event organizers, the eleventh biggest Relay for Life in the nation was a huge success.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race: Bill Cole and Randy Hafer.
Billings residents already are filing for the Billings municipal election.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
