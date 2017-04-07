Billings man dies following crash in Billings Heights

Billings police say a Billings man has died following a crash in the Billings Heights Friday morning.

Lt. Mark Cady says the crash happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Wicks Lane and at the entrance to Walmart.

According to police, witnesses say a GMC truck came out of the exit at a higher than normal rate of speed and hit the left front corner of a large truck that was in the left turn lane attempting to deliver eggs to Walmart.

Lt. Cady says it appears the man had a medical issue and was slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle when it hit the delivery truck.

The driver is described only as a 66-year-old male.

Police say an AMR crew was nearby and performed CPR on the man but he died on the way to the hospital.