Western Security Bank robbed in Downtown Billings Friday morning

Billings Police responded to a bank robbery Friday morning at the Western Security Bank in Downtown Billings.

Witnesses tell KULR-8 they saw several officers blocking the entrances and exits to the banks with their guns drawn.

Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.

Bank President Mike Seppala said none of the bank's employees were harmed. Captain R.D. Harper said with Billings PD said no injuries have been reported from the incident.

Harper describes the suspect as a white male, believed to be in his 50s and wearing a bright green jacket.

Both Billings PD and the FBI are investigating the incident.