Neil Gorsuch confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.



The vote was 54-45 on Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.



The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber's rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.



Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

Senator Jon Tester released a statement saying: “I am deeply concerned that folks in the Senate chose to play politics with the U.S. Supreme Court and undermined the consensus needed for this lifetime post. Judge Gorsuch does not share our Montana values because he thinks corporations are people, he has stood between women and their doctors, and he has sided with the government over protecting our civil liberties.”

Republicans have been more supportive.

Senator Steve Daines issued a statement Friday saying, “Judge Gorsuch is mainstream and he’s not going to legislate from the bench. As a fellow westerner, he will uphold our Montana values and defend our Second Amendment rights. The Senate did its job and I look forward now to seeing Judge Gorsuch on the court.”

Senator Mike Enzi writes, “I congratulate Judge Neil Gorsuch on his confirmation to the highest court in the land. He is an admirable choice to serve in this prestigious capacity and I have faith that he will execute his responsibilities with the utmost skill and honor. He has a keen understanding of the rule of law, and as a westerner, will provide a unique perspective to key issues. I believe he will serve the American people well.”

We're working to get reaction from other Montana and Wyoming Members of Congress.