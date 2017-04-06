Workers prepare for the 22nd annual PBR series

The 22nd annual Professional Bull Riding series is just around the corner! Many busy workers were in the arena today to set up for the long-awaited PBR event. Those workers are setting up lights, screens, and even dirt to prepare for this weekend's event.

Production manager, Jim White, said Billings has now become like a second home to him and his wife because they've been coming to the magic city for 14 years. That's happening all because of PBR. White explains why he loves coming back.

"It's actually working with the crew and our fans and doing something that makes a difference in peoples' lives because we bring fun for two and a half hours a night," said White.

White also says Billings is the longest running city to hold the PBR series.