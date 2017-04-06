The women veterans of WWI are commemorated today in Billings. Although it was an emotional scene, the air was filled with pride and honor among the veterans and citizens of billings who attended.

A bronze memorial plaque was dedicated to the women who served during WWI at the Yellowstone County Courthouse downtown. The Disabled American Veterans, Billings chapter 10, held the dedication today so the women of WWI are never forgotten. Dozens of people gathered to pay respect to the women who fought and were alongside men during America's time of need.

Susan Davidson is a retired Army veteran and says this day was a proud moment for her.

"It really sets home to me because I served in both of those military services and having them remembered and to let people know that veterans will not be forgotten where once they were obscured," said Davidson. "Now they were out for everyone to realize and to honor."

Davidson also said when she joined the Navy right out of high school in 1970, it wasn't a popular thing for a female to do, so she can only imagine what it must have been like for women during WWI.