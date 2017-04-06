Sneak peek at ZooMontana wolverine habitat

The grand opening of the new wolverine enclosure at ZooMontana will open to the public soon.

ZooMontana Executive Director, Jeff Ewelt, says several local businesses helped make this enclosure possible.

Phillips 66 donated the initial gift to get the project off the ground.

Ewelt says it will become the home of two wolverines that came from Finland and Sweden.

"We are thrilled to be housing a wolverine here, because yeah you are right it is not an animal that you are going to see that often in many zoological parks," Ewelt said. "And what's really cool about the European species that we are working with here, we were one of six zoos in the entire country that were chosen by zoos and aquariums to take part in this program. We are honored, we are humbled to be a part of this program and we want to make sure that we can help the wolverines population - which is the ultimate goal here."

Ewelt says a public ribbon cutting is planned for the beginning of May.

In the meantime, if you'd like to help out the zoo, its annual fundraiser, A Wild Affair, is coming up.

The fundraiser is Friday, April 28th, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The cost is $99.00 per person. Call 652-8100 to get tickets.