MRM in need of volunteers for annual Easter Dinner

The Montana Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers for its annual Easter Dinner preparation and meal.

MRM representatives say they're in need of about 50 more volunteers to help with meal prep the day before Easter.

They also need volunteers the day of for set-up, delivery and serving the meal.

The MRM anticipates they will serve Easter Dinner to more than 400 people.

Seating for dinner starts at 1:00pm and ends at 3:00pm.

Call 259-3800 to help out or for more information about their Easter meal delivery.