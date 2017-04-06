Nurse practitioner suspended over opiate prescribing, use - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Nurse practitioner suspended over opiate prescribing, use

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse practitioner after he acknowledged prescribing large amounts of oxycodone to a patient which the two then shared.
    
A complaint was filed against Troy Warling in June 2016 after doctors in Hamilton treated a patient for opiate withdrawal. The patient reported his arrangement with Warling, who was practicing in Missoula.
    
Warling said he wrote prescriptions for oxycodone and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and bought pills from the patient for about 18 months. An investigation found the drug sharing went on for 28 months and involved nearly 37,000 oxycodone pills.
    
The board said Warling acknowledged a history of addiction including prescribing opiates to friends in 2010 on the condition that they shared with him. He also sought addiction treatment several times.
    
Warling's license was suspended on March 30 pending further proceedings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

    Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:16:38 GMT
    Daily Stormer founder Andrew AnglinDaily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin

    In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

    In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

  • Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:35:14 GMT

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    •   

  • Most Popular